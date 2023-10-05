Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Han Solo Joins Hasbro's New Star Wars: TBS Holocomm Collection

Hasbro is back with a brand new gimmick of rereleases for the Star Wars: The Black Series line with the new Holocomm Collection

Become the Bounty Hunter is a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro's newest Holocomm Collection. Some of your favorite Star Wars characters are back and getting a brand new hologram sculpt. Han Solo has now popped up on bounty hunter radars and is fetching quite a bit of coin. The Holocomm Collection features some rereleases but with new translucent designs that will pair with the included holo puck. Whether you are talking about the infamous smuggler as a rebel or tracking him down as a bounty hunter, this The Black Series figure is pretty impressive. The puck can even stay lit for 30 minutes, giving life to Han Solo like never before. This is a new collection that can get behind, and each one of these Holocomm Collection releases is hitting different retailers. Han can be found right here exclusively at Hasbro Pulse for $34.99 with a December 2023 release. Be on the lookout for other figures in this series with Ahsoka Tano, The Mandalorian, and more. Jabba Awaits.

Star Wars: The Black Series Han Solo Holocomm

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like a hologram version of Han Solo, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Plus, each figure in The Black Series Holocomm Collection comes with a light-up holopuck for display! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

THE HOLOCOMM COLLECTION: Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with The Black Series Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars collectors can display this fully articulated Han Solo 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with unique deco in their collections

INCLUDES BOUNTY CHIP: This collectible figure comes with 3 accessories, including a bounty chip for display — a great gift for Star Wars fans ages 4 and up

LIGHT-UP DISPLAY: Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold for a 30-minute light display!

TRACK QUARRIES ACROSS THE GALAXY: Look for more Black Series Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

