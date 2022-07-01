Hawkman Gets a Badass New McFarlane Toys Figure for Black Adam

The new Black Adam film will finally give DC Comics fans a look at The Justice Society on the big screen. These are some heroes fans have been waiting to see, and Carter Hall is one of them as this reincarnated hero has arrived. McFarlane Toys has unveiled that the Black Adam film is getting a whole line of figures, and Hawkman is one of them. The winged hero is wearing an Nth metal suit and will come with attachable wings and his trusty mace. It does not look like the wings extend, which is sad, but nonetheless, McFarlane Toys knocked this figure out of the park. The sculpt is fantastic with excellent attention to detail, and the textured sculpt is just well done. We have yet to see a DC Comics version of Hawkman in the DC Multiverse line up, so he will have to do. The Black Adam 7" figure wave from McFarlane is one of the best live-action waves we have seen, and I hope they keep it up. Figures crossed they figures feature some goo articulation and are not all shown, which has happened in the past. Hawkman fans can find him up for pre-order already right here for $19.99 with an August 2022 release date.

"With a suit of armour constructed by gravity-defying Nth metal, Hawkman combines his physical prowess with a strong sense of morality. Instilling years of knowledge and experience into the younger members of the burgeoning Justice Society, the man known as Carter Hall has fought for millennia to protect global stability–and he won't let anything or anyone, including Black Adam, stand in his way."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Hawkman is based on his look from the upcoming movie Black Adam

Hawkman comes with his mace, movable wings and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures