Hasbro Debuts Transformers Legacy Evolution Decepticon Dirge Figure New Transformers Legacy Evolution figures have arrived from Hasbro as the war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on

Hasbro is back with another popular Transformers figure from the hit animates series. Debuting in Dionbot Island (part 2), the Jet Fighter Decepticon Dirge is back once again. This Conehead has been known to create fear in Autobots that hear his engines. Dirge will be getting his very own Voyager Class figure for Hasbro's Transformers Legacy Evolution line, which has great detail. He will feature his appearance from the animated series and will convert to his jet mode in just 23 steps. Dirge will come with two Null Ray accessories and will be a necessary figure to help Megatron take on your Autobot collection. Pre-orders for Transformers Legacy Evolution Dirge are live right here for $34.99, and he is set for an August 2023 release.

Go Supersonic with Transformers Legacy Evolution Dirge

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Dirge action figure! Dirge is an expert in using fear to his advantage, using his engines to instill paralyzing fear in enemies who hear him coming. Transformers toys are upgraded with Evo-Fusion technology! Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Legacy Evolution opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: The Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Dirge action figure is inspired by the animated series

2 EPIC MODES: Transformers action figure converts from robot to jet mode in 23 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Dirge toy for 8 year old boys and girls comes with 2 Null Ray accessories that attach to the figure in both modes

GREAT GIFTS FOR BOYS AND GIRLS: These figures make great gifts for 8 year old boys and girls and up!

REVEAL TECH SPECS: Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other Transformers figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability)

