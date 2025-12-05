Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Harry Potter and Hagrid Escape Privet Drive with New LEGO Set

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like new Hagrid & Harry Potter Privet Drive Escape

Article Summary New LEGO Harry Potter set recreates Hagrid and Harry’s daring escape from Privet Drive in Deathly Hallows.

Includes flying motorcycle with sidecar, four minifigures, and Privet Drive mini build for action scenes.

Features first minifigure-scale Hagrid motorcycle and flip-over play features for recreating the chase.

Set contains 124 pieces, priced at $19.99, and launches January 1, 2026 for fans ages 8 and up.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter returns to LEGO with a brand new set that recreates the dramatic escape of Rubeus Hagrid and Harry Potter. Coming to life from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, it is time to move Harry to safety, but Voldemort is prepared. With the help of some Polyjuice Potion, Harry and his friends must go undercover to trick the incoming Death Eaters to save the Boy Who Lived. Hagrid swoops in on his flying motorcycle with a sidecar to be the one to save Harry from Death Eaters on Privet Drive.

LEGO brings this dramatic scene to life with a simple yet action-packed set that comes in at only 124 pieces. The Harry Potter set includes a minifigure-scale flying motorcycle with a sidecar, where the Hagrid and Harry minifigures can ride. LEGO was also sure to include a small portion of Privet Drive with a lamppost, a flower-pot planter, and two Death Eater minifigures to recreate the chase. LEGO has a new Deathly Hallows set priced at $19.99, which is set to arrive on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Harry Potter – Hagrid & Harry's Privet Drive Escape

"Relive Hagrid™ & Harry's Privet Drive escape from the Death Eaters in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ motorcycle toy (76459) for kids. This magical building set makes a fun small gift for boys, girls and any fans ages 8 years old and up on their birthdays. It features the first minifigure-scale LEGO model of Hagrid's flying motorcycle, 4 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures and a Privet Drive mini build scene to inspire creative play."

"Place the Rubeus Hagrid minifigure on the motorcycle and Harry Potter in the sidecar. Pose the 2 Death Eater minifigures on the Privet Drive scene, which features a lamppost and a planter of flowerpots that is designed to be flipped over during the heroes' daring escape. Kids can build with confidence using the LEGO Builder app. Set contains 124 pieces."

