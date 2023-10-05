Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Announces Star Wars Holocomm Collection with The Mandalorian

Hasbro is back with a brand new gimmick of rereleases for the Star Wars: The Black Series line with the new Holocomm Collection

We have seen plenty of Star Wars gimmicks in the past for a variety of their lines. In the past years, we have seen Carbonized, which gave rereleases a new shiny deco. As well as The Mandalorian Credit Collection, showing off the End Credits Artwork from the Disney+ series. Hasbro has just announced that a new series is on the way with the Star Wars: The Black Series Holocomm Collection. These are pretty impressive as they give fans rereleases with a brand new hologram design. On top of that, a light-up bounty hunter puck is included that has 30-minute time limit. The Mandalorian has joined this new line as Din Djarin becomes your next bounty. This release has a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a jetpack, a pistol, and a rifle accessory. Now, this is a gimmick many Star Wars fans can get behind, and five are kicking things off, and all are exclusive. The Mandalorian is found here for $34.99, is set for a December 2023 release, and is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Holocomm

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star WarsGalaxy. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like a hologram version of The Mandalorian, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Plus, each figure in The Black Series Holocomm Collection comes with a light-up holopuck for display! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 5 accessories.

THE HOLOCOMM COLLECTION: Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with The Black Series Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ collectors can display this The Mandalorian™ 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with 29 points of articulation — featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as hologram-style deco – in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, a rifle accessory, a pistol accessory, and a jetpack — a great gift for Star Wars fans ages 4 and up

LIGHT-UP DISPLAY: Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold for a 30-minute light display!

TRACK QUARRIES ACROSS THE GALAXY: Look for more Black Series Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

