Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: , ,

Hasbro Announces Star Wars Holocomm Collection with The Mandalorian

Hasbro is back with a brand new gimmick of rereleases for the Star Wars: The Black Series line with the new Holocomm Collection

Published
by
|
Comments

We have seen plenty of Star Wars gimmicks in the past for a variety of their lines. In the past years, we have seen Carbonized, which gave rereleases a new shiny deco. As well as The Mandalorian Credit Collection, showing off the End Credits Artwork from the Disney+ series. Hasbro has just announced that a new series is on the way with the Star Wars: The Black Series Holocomm Collection. These are pretty impressive as they give fans rereleases with a brand new hologram design. On top of that, a light-up bounty hunter puck is included that has 30-minute time limit. The Mandalorian has joined this new line as Din Djarin becomes your next bounty. This release has a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a jetpack, a pistol, and a rifle accessory. Now, this is a gimmick many Star Wars fans can get behind, and five are kicking things off, and all are exclusive. The Mandalorian is found here for $34.99, is set for a December 2023 release, and is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Holocomm

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star WarsGalaxy. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like a hologram version of The Mandalorian, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Plus, each figure in The Black Series Holocomm Collection comes with a light-up holopuck for display! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 5 accessories.

  • THE HOLOCOMM COLLECTION: Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with The Black Series Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks
  • PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ collectors can display this The Mandalorian™ 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with 29 points of articulation — featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as hologram-style deco – in their collections
  • CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, a rifle accessory, a pistol accessory, and a jetpack — a great gift for Star Wars fans ages 4 and up
  • LIGHT-UP DISPLAY: Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold for a 30-minute light display!
  • TRACK QUARRIES ACROSS THE GALAXY: Look for more Black Series Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.