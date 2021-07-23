Buzz Lightyear Comes To McFarlane Toys New Mirrorverse Figure Line

McFarlane Toys enters the Disney Mirrorverse with their brand new line of action figures. We have already seen Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean is on his way, and now we look to the stars. Buzz Lightyear is joining the fight this time, and he is putting his expert Space Ranger training to good use. Standing 7" tall, this figure features a new armor design than seen in the Toy Story film and has 22 points of articulation. Buzz lightyear will include two attachable wings and a base to showcase this Space Ranger in action.

This Disney Mirrorverse figure line is set up to be pretty big, but this figure designs are definitely interesting. I am very curious to see this Buzz Lightyear up close, his bulky armor see sculpt are intriguing. If the articulation is good, then this could be a fun figure for any Toy Story fan to own. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Buzz and all his glory can be seen here. Stay tuned for more Disney Mirrorverse reveals from McFarlane Toys soon.

"Courageous and dutiful, Buzz Lightyear is far from your average plaything. This brave Space Ranger's super-charged suit is outfitted with an arsenal of the latest Star Command tech in the Mirrorverse, including lasers and an armor-blasting arm cannon."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the Disney Mirrorverse mobile game

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Buzz includes removable wings, and a base

Packaged window box packaging designed with Disney Mirrorverse artwork

Includes collectible art card with Disney Mirrorverse artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all Disney Mirrorverse Figures from McFarlane Toys