Man-Bat Begins a New Blood Thirsty Rampage with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is having their Winter Showcase this weekend and that means new collectibles from a variety of their franchises. One of their biggest franchises is DC Comics, as they dominate the market with some of the only DC Comics figures out there. Some new ones have been revealed and these are getting a little large and in charge with some new additions to the mighty MegaFig line. Batman does get a lot of praise in the DC Multiverse, but it is not McFarlane's fault that the Caped Crusader has one of the biggest Rogue's Gallery in the DC Universe. One of those deadly villains has been unleashed this time with the arrival of Man-Bat!

That is right, Man-Bat is back with a truly terrifying figure from McFarlane Toys that is larger than your standard 7" release. His design does have me intrigued, but I feel like he might be a little too top-heavy to display him without his stand. While the wings do not expand, Batman will be able to get up-close and personal with Man-Bat to give collectors some sweet fight scenes. The DC Rebirth DC Multiverse Man-Bat MegaFig is priced at $41.99 and set to release in August 2022. Pre-Orders for this bad bat are already live here, and be on the lookout for more DC Multiverse figures coming soon.

"DC Rebirth DC Multiverse Man-Bat Mega Action Figure – This genius-level zoologist attempted to make a serum derived from bats, in order to give humans special "sonar" senses. But the formula backfired, mutating Langstrom into a giant "Man-Bat," complete with its own feral personality. Batman™ routinely tangles with this creature of the night, hoping to save Langstrom from his own scientific sins! Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Figure stands 9 inches tall."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back