Gunslinger Spawn is Getting A New Figure from McFarlane Toys

Todd McFarlane's new Spawn's Universe is starting to grow, and that means a whole new slew of collectibles are on the way. We have already seen quite a few of these figures already arrive with Violator, The Clown, and even The Redeemer. Even the new Gunslinger Spawn character made his way to the first lien of figure but was set as a Target Exclusive. However, it looks like this lonesome Gunslinger is back with a new general release figure that comes with some mighty firepower. Featuring 22 points of articulation, a recreated costume from the Spawn comics, and will come with a brand new gattling gun. The figure will not include the rifle like the Target Exclusive but will come with his two pistols to showcase some Gunslinger Spawn action. Priced at $26.99, this new Spawn's Universe figure is set to release in November 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Jeremy Winslow, a landowner in the town of Bane was pursued by the wealthy businessman of the town Ed Kemper, who wished to take Jeremy's land. After not being able to get the land by traditional means, Ed Kemper slaughtered Jeremy's family and framed Jeremy for their murders. Jeremy was hanged for the crime without a trial, but Mammon, demon of wealth and greed and one of the seven princes of hell, came to him when he was close to death and promised him the power to enact his revenge on Ed Kemper. Jeremy agreed and was transformed into a Hellspawn and killed everyone in town except for one individual asked by Mammon to spare. This individual would be the ancestor of Al Simmons. When Jeremy's job was complete he descended to hell."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Spawn comics

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed