Future State Batman Receives First Figure from McFarlane Toys

Yesterday we dropped a bomb with the lack of effort that McFarlane Toys is putting in their DC Multiverse line which can be read here. However, the DC Multiverse line is the only set of DC Comics action figures around, so it is hard to not want to bring the adventures of your favorite comics home. It looks like DC Comics Future State is coming to the line next as The Next Batman gets his very first collectible from McFarlane Toys. Jace Fox dons the batsuit this time as the real Batman is supposedly dead and Gotham is under the law of the Magistrate. The figure features a design straight out of the comics and has swappable hands and a batarang. DC Comics fans will have a nice The Next Batman figure with this $19.99 beauty and pre-orders are live here with a March 2022 release.

"Tim "Jace" Fox, estranged son of billionaire Lucius Fox, returns to Gotham City after having disappeared for years. Following an attack on Arkham Asylum known as "A-Day," the Mayor of Gotham City allows a private law enforcement group known as the Magistrate to take over policing vigilantism in the city, cracking down on anyone wearing a mask. Soon after, Bruce Wayne and Batman are nowhere to be seen and Gotham City quickly goes from bad to worse. With the Magistrate ruling the city, and the Dark Knight gone, Gotham needs a new hero—enter Tim Fox, the Next Batman!"

"This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range and posing. Each DC Multiverse figure includes a collectible art card with artwork on the front and character biographies on the back."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biographies on the back