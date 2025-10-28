Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Announces Transformers: The Thirteen Amalgamous Prime Figure

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Transformers releases

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Transformers: Amalgamous Prime figure at MCM London with unique shapeshifting abilities.

Amalgamous Prime stands 5.5” tall, converts from robot to spider tank in 21 steps, and splits into smaller parts.

Comes with accessories like a scythe and Cog Orb, staying true to classic Transformers lore and character traits.

Pre-orders open now on Hasbro Pulse for $42.99, with an official release date set for February 2026.

Amalgamous Prime is one of the original Thirteen Primes in Transformers lore, and was the ninth created by Primus to defeat Unicron. He was one of the first Cybertronians capable of shapeshifting at will. Gifted with the Transformation Cog (T-Cog), Amalgamous could alter his form into countless shapes and functions, which worked well for his trickster personality. Though not a warrior by nature, his creativity and freedom would go on to inspire generations of future Transformers to embrace their own uniqueness. Hasbro now brings Amalgamous Prime to life as their newest Age of the Primes: The Thirteen figure.

Amalgamous stands at 5.5" tall, has a four-armed robot mode, and converts into his spider tank mode in just 21 steps. Hasbro has also allowed him to split parts even further, turning into a variety of smaller weapons and vehicles. As for accessories, he will come with a scythe and Cog Orb, allowing fans to capture more of his iconic Transformers lore. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $42.99, with a February 2026 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes The Thirteen Amalgamous Prime

"The 5.5-inch (14 cm) Voyager Class figure converts from robot action figure to spider tank mode in 21 steps, and can be split apart into a variety of smaller vehicles and weapons. With intricate poseability and attachable accessories like a cog orb and scythe weapon, this Transformers action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

AGE OF THE PRIMES THE THIRTEEN AMALGAMOUS PRIME: This The Thirteen Amalgams Prime figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND MECH MODE: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 21 steps

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Age of the Primes figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play

PART OF THE AGE OF THE PRIMES COLLECTION: Everything in the Transformers universe can be traced back to the original bots

GIFT TRANSFORMERS COLLECTIBLES: Transformers action figures make a great gift for boys and girls 8 and up or anyone who collects Transformers toys

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!