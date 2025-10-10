Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Brings Back Boba Fett with New Star Wars Black Series Figure

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Star Wars figures are coming soon from a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Boba Fett Black Series figure inspired by The Book of Boba Fett at NYCC 2024.

The figure features updated armor, a removable helmet, two blasters, and a jetpack with a removable rocket.

Packaged in a redesigned box with classic side art, this Boba Fett reissue arrives for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

The Black Series figure releases in early 2026 and captures Boba Fett's iconic look from the Disney+ series.

The Book of Boba Fett was a pretty impressive live-action Star Wars series that gave Boba a new purpose, a new story, and a place in the galaxy. Releasing as a spin-off from The Mandalorian, the show follows the return of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett, after escaping the Sarlacc pit. With the help of mercenary Fennec Shand, they take control of the criminal empire once ruled by Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine. Boba seems to have re-evaluated his life this time and now seeks to rule with respect rather than fear.

This once legendary bounty hunter now returns to Hasbro once again with a slightly modified reissue featuring his appearance from the Disney+ series. Boba will have a removable helmet, his updated armor, along with two blasters and a jetpack. The biggest change here is the new box, which Hasbro has changed from their previous slanted design, but the side art is back. This figure was not a hot ticket item, so it's interesting to see Hasbro bringing him back, and pre-orders arrive today on Hasbro Pulse at 1PM EST for $27.99 with an early 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – The Book of Boba Fett

"A genetic clone of his father Jango, Boba learned combat and martial skills from a young age. His legendary career included contracts for the Empire and the criminal underworld. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS: galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS: comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Boba Fett from STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT. This figure comes with a removable helmet, a blaster accessory, a rifle accessory, and a jetpack with a removable rocket. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design.

