Hasbro Brings Hawkeye's Yelena Balova to Life with New Marvel Legends

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures has arrived as Hasbro captures characters from hit Disney+ series once again in 6” form

A new Marvel Legends Disney+ wave has arrived from Hasbro, and this one continues with the arrival of Yelena Belova! Coming to life from the Marvel Studios Hawkeye, Yelena is on the hunt for Clint Barton as she attempts to get revenge for the death of Black Widow. She knows little about his role in her death but will stop at nothing to honor her sister's death. Hasbro adds her to the new Marvel Legends Hydra Stomper Build-A-Figure wave, featuring a photo-real sculpt, all black outfit, and two batons. Finish off your Hawkeye collection this October with Yelena Belva coming in at $24.99, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to also check out some of the other figures in this wave, like the debut of Kingpin, also featured in Hawkeye.

Marvel Legends Series Yelena Belova

"After the Blip, former Widow Yelena returns to a world without her beloved sister Natasha. Now, Yelena seeks revenge on the man responsible for her sister's alleged demise: Clint Barton. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like the Yelena Belova character from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. "

MARVEL STUDIOS' HAWKEYE: This Yelena Belova action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series on Disney Plus and makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 5 entertainment-inspired accessories, including alternate hands

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collections

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART(S) (HYDRA STOMPER): This figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure

