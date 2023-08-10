Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

The One and Only Kingpin Finally Arrives at Hasbro's Marvel Legends

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures has arrived as Hasbro captures characters from the hit Disney+ series once again in 6” form

Hasbro has announced a new wave of Marvel Legends figures is on the way, inspired by a couple of series from Disney+. Get ready for the power of the Kingpin as the man himself, Vincent D'Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk from his role in Hawkeye. This figure perfectly captures the legendary villain that came to life in the hit Netflix Daredevil series. New York better watch out as Kingpin has some big plans, and he will stay in the MCU for the future. Marvel Studios already has him set to appear in upcoming Disney+ shows like Echo and Daredevil: Reborn. Wilson Fisk is ready for a new story, and Marvel fans will be able to bring him home in October 2023 for $24.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

The Kingpin Wants More Than Just Hell's Kitchen

"One of the most powerful criminal leaders in New York City, Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, rules the underworld with a signature blend of cruelty and charm. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like the Kingpin character from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. "

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

MARVEL STUDIOS' HAWKEYE: This Kingpin action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series on Disney Plus and makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including alternate hands

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collections

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

