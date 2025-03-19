Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Brings Some Law & Order to G.I. Joe Classified Series

Yo Joe! Get ready for some All-American action once again as Hasbro has unveiled their newest G.I. Joe Classified Series action figures

Article Summary Meet Law & Order, the latest G.I. Joe Classified Series duo, bringing justice against Cobra with precision.

Law, a skilled MP, comes with tactical gear, swappable hands, helmet, and weapons for dynamic action.

Order, the trusty German Shepherd, features articulation, swappable heads, and accessories for mission readiness.

At $44.99, the Deluxe set is available for pre-order and set to launch in September 2025 for G.I. Joe fans.

Christopher "Law" Lavigne and his loyal dog Order first appeared in 1987, making their comic debut in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #60. The former military police officer, Law, brings discipline and law enforcement expertise to the Joe team. On the other hand, Order is a highly trained German Shepherd who is a master at sniffing out trouble from contraband, explosives, and, of course, Cobra. The duo is back and ready for deployment as Hasbro unveils their latest G.I. Joe Classified Series multipack.

Coming in at 6" tall, Law & Order is ready for action with an impressive Deluxe Joe Classified release. Law comes with a variety of swappable hands, a removable MP helmet, along with a baton, knife, submachine gun, pistol, and handcuffs. Hasbro was kind enough to even give Order a few accessories with a swappable head and mask, with the Military Police Dog being fully articulated as well. Cobra is about to get some Law and Order from the Joes, and this Deluxe G.I. Joe Classified Series set is priced at $44.99. Pre-orders are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse, with the duo set to arrive in September 2025.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #157, Christopher "Law" Lavigne & Order

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Christopher "Law" Lavigne & Order come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Christopher "Law" Lavigne & Order figure pack contains 14 character-inspired accessory pieces including 6 alternate hands for dog command signals, nightstick, handcuffs, helmet, knife, and weapon accessories. K-9 Order includes both a "good boy" head and alternate growling head, goggles, removable collar and harness."

