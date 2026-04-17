Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Bloodwynd Red Platinum Chase Debuts from McFarlane Toys

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they debut the new DC Comics DC Direct Page Punchers Bloodwyn

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a DC Comics Bloodwynd Red Platinum Chase figure in the DC Direct Page Punchers line.

Bloodwynd is a mystical hero with African heritage, first introduced in Justice League America #61 (1992).

The figure's Chase variant celebrates Bloodwynd's connection to Martian Manhunter’s Justice League storyline.

Includes a Justice League #77 reprint; Red Platinum Edition available for $34.99 exclusively at GameStop.

A new set of DC Direct Page Punchers figures is on the way from McFarlane Toys. One of which is a DC Comics Classic version of Martian Manhunter, who will have a special Red Platinum Chase variant. Bloodwynd first appeared in Justice League America #61 (1992) and was created by Dan Jurgens. He was initially introduced into the DC Universe as a mysterious, mystical hero with ties to African heritage and spiritual powers. Bloodwynd wields abilities connected to a magical gem that houses ancestral spirits.

Bloodwyn joined the Justice League during a time of roster changes, presenting himself as a noble and composed figure. However, it later turned out that Bloodwynd was actually Martian Manhunter in disguise, a perfect Chase Variant for this new DC Page Punchers figure. Bloodwyn will feature a brand-new sculpt with a soft, good cape and will come with a reprint of Justice League of America #77. Pre-orders for this Red Platinum Edition are now available in-store and online at GameStop for $34.99. Be sure to also snag up the standard Martian Manhunter DC Page Puncher as well for $27.99 right on the McFarlane Toys Store with a May 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Justice League: Bloodwynd

"Bloodwynd™ and his new allies, Batman™ and the Wizard, attacked Hawkman's prison to free their comrades. During the battle, Bloodwynd is revealed as the Martian Manhunter."



Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes Justice League #77 comic book re-print

Includes figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

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