Hasbro Debuts Deluxe Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Endor Trooper Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like a new Endor trooper

Hasbro is taking collectors back to the Forest Moon of Endor with a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series release. Debuting as part of the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary event, a new updated Rebel Endor Trooper has arrived. This new Deluxe Endor Trooper will be getting a brand new figure coming in at 6" tall and getting his very own card back. This figure will be packed with detail and accessories like some blasters and a backpack. On top of that, the Star Wars Rebel Endor Trooper will come with a secondary face plate allowing for fans to switch between old and young soldiers.

One interesting thing about the old man face plate is similar to the Star Wars "Captain Rex" design, making this figure a must-buy for The Clone Wars fans as well. These new swappable face features are something fun and new that Hasbro has been working with, and they will be perfect for army-building collectors. Star Wars collectors can expect pre-orders for the Battle of Endor trooper to arrive near in Summer 2023 and he gets the "deluxe" price of $33.99. The elevated price might not be worth the army-building capabilities, but it is a nice figure for the 40th Star Wars event, and all things Star Wars can be found here.

Fight for the Rebellion with Hasbro's Newest Figure

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES REBEL TROOPER (ENDOR) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this REBEL TROOPER (ENDOR) figure from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging!"

"This premium 6-inch REBEL TROOPER (ENDOR) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. Fans can display this figure which features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, including an alternate face plate. Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."