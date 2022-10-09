Hasbro Debuts First Appearance Star-Lord Marvel Legends Figure

The Marvel Legends team has been coming in hot with Hasbro Pulse Con, New York Comic Con 2022, and this latest Walmart Con! A new Marvel Legends figures dropped for the retailer's exclusive event with the debut of Star-Lord. The Leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy is back once as fans are getting. Blast from the past with this first appearance figure. Star-Lord is ready to start off his cosmic journey right with the return of his slick yellow and blue helmet costume. Star-Lord does come with a second pair of hands, a sword, and a blaster that can be holstered. His design is right off the pages of Marvel Comics, and I really love seeing these new Classic Marvel Comics 1st app figures. He will come in the new windowless Legends packaging, which is slowly starting to grow on me, with nice comic book artwork behind the toy photography. The Marvel Legends Star-Lord figure from Hasbro is not set for release until April 2023, he is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live here.

More Heroic Cosmic Adventures Await Star-Lord

"To avenge the murder of his mother by aliens, Peter Quill became the legendary Star-Lord, roaming galaxies and finding his greater destiny in the stars. This Star-Lord action figure is inspired by the character's first appearances in Marvel Comics 1970s magazines Marvel Preview and Marvel Super Special and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures. This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands, a sword, and blaster accessories."

"Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. Look for more entertainment-inspired collectible Marvel action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Guardians of the Galaxy action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series!"