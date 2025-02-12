Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: optimus prime, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers: Hearts of Steels Comic 2-Pack

The Autobots and Decepticons have arrived in the 1800s instead of the 1900s as Hasbro debuts their newest Transformers Comic Edition 2-Pack

Set features steampunk versions of Optimus Prime and Starscream.

Figures convert into 19th-century inspired alternate forms.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse, releasing June 2025.

Hasbro is back with a truly impressive Comic Edition figure set inspired by Transformers: Hearts of Steel. This comic was a 2006 Elseworlds-style miniseries that was published by IDW as part of its The Transformers: Evolutions line. Set in the 19th century during the Industrial Revolution, the story reimagines the Autobots and Decepticons in a steampunk-inspired world as they arrive 100 years earlier. Instead of modern vehicles, the Transformers must take on new alternate forms such as steam locomotives, ironclad warships, and other early machinery.

Those Hearts of Steel designs are now getting brought to life with the Transformers Timelines Comic Edition 2-Pack featuring Optimus Prime and Starscream. Optimus Prime stands at 5.5" tall and covers into a steam train in 19 steps, while Starscream becomes a steam flying machine in 18 steps. These steampunk Transformers figures will also come with a blaster smokestack, train roof shield, and two Gatling blasters. Return to the Hearts of Steel Universe with this new set for $59.99 that is already up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse with a June 2025 release.

Transformers Timelines – Optimus Prime and Starscream

"Comic book Transformers bots are stepping off the page and onto collectors' shelves with Transformers Timelines comic edition Optimus Prime and Starscream action figures. They are inspired by the Transformers: Hearts of Steel comic miniseries, which tells the story of an alternate timeline in which the Transformers contact humanity for the first time in the late 1800's instead of the late 1900's."

"The articulated converting figures feature comic-accurate deco and details. The 5.5-inch Optimus Prime toy converts between robot and steam engine modes in 19 steps. The 5-inch Starscream toy converts between robot and steam flying machine mode in 18 steps. They come with an ion blaster smokestack, train roof shield, and 2 gatling blaster accessories."

