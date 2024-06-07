Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, The New Batman Adventures

McFarlane Debuts A New Joker Figure from The New Batman Adventures

Return to The New Batman Adventures once again as McFarlane Toys debuts their latest set of 6” figures from the hit cartoon

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases new Joker figure from The New Batman Adventures.

Includes signature purple suit, maniacal grin, and accessories.

Joker's loyal hyenas, Bud and Lou, add to the mayhem and fun.

Features special reproduction cel, model sheet, display base, and more.

The Joker, Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime, has broken out of Arkham Asylum yet again, and McFarlane Toys captures all the action. A brand new set of 6" scale figures are on the way from McFarlane that are based on the hit animated series, The New Batman Adventures. This figure perfectly captures the madness of the Joker, showcasing his sinister charm and maniacal grin. Dressed in his signature purple suit, the Joker figure is packed with sleek animated detail that brings his unique style of the animated series to life. Some accessories are included with the Joker, including the two notorious hyenas of this clown with Bud and Lou!

These faithful furry companions are ready to take a bite out of the Bat as he and Harley continue to make Gotham City their playground. Just like the rest of The New Batman Adventures figures from McFarlane Toys, each figure will include a a special reproduction cel from the animated series. A model sheet, art frame, and a deluxe display base are also included, which are all great additions to this figure. The Joker and his hyenas are ready to bring a little madness to your DC Comics and Batman collection for $24.99. Pre-orders are already live online with a July 2024 release, with Bane, Catwoman, and Nightwing also being featured in this wave.

The Joker (The New Batman Adventures)

"A homicidal artist and an agent of chaos, the Clown Prince of Crime is the embodiment of everything Batman fights against…and everything he fears."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

THE JOKER™ is based on THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ animated series

Accessories include figure base, 4 extra hands, 2 hyenas, reproduction animation cel, model sheet & art frame

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES™ figures!

