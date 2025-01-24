Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: jem and the holograms, the loyal subjects

Jem and the Holograms Take to Stage Again with The Loyal Subjects

Classic and iconic toys of yesteryear are making a comeback as The Loyal Subjects unveils the return of Jem and the Holograms

The world runs on nostalgia, and sometimes, that is a remarkable thing as you unlock an old happy memory from your childhood. One easy way to unlock these happy memories is with collectibles, allowing collectors and fans to collect and relive simpler times. The Loyal Subjects is here to take toy collectors back to the 80s, as they have unveiled the return of Jem and the Holograms! Jem and the Holograms debuted in 1985 and followed the story of Jerrica Benton, a music executive who would transform into Jem, a glamorous rock star, with the help of Synergy, a holographic AI. Jem and her band, the Holograms, would battle their rivals, The Misfits, while taking on love, growing fame, and personal problems backstage. Even though the franchise ended in 1988, Jem would remain a beloved pop culture icon, and now The Loyal Subjects brings the vibrant energy of the 1980s back!

Jem is taking center stage once again for her 40th anniversary with an incredible 12" fashion figure featuring 29 points of articulation. She will come with swappable outfits to take on the role of Jerrica, along with 15 other accessories, like a brush and microphone. Some of these extra accessories include concert memorabilia like a Jem and The Holograms concert ticket, a VIP badge backstage pass, and much more. The Loyal Subject even put a speaker in Jem's doll stand, which will play the original "Jem" theme song! The Jem and the Holograms 12" Fashion doll is priced at $24.99; she is set for a February 2025 release with a first-to-market debut at Walmart. Jem will then go on tour at other retailers in the Summer of 2025.

Jem and the Holograms Get An Encore with The Loyal Subjects

"Excited to headline tonight's show, this 12" Jem doll takes center stage and comes performance-ready wearing her concert best! Her wardrobe options are tailored just for her, including an additional outfit to transform her into Jerrica during the day. This VIP package comes with over 15 exclusive pieces, including Jem's microphone, a shiny commemorative Jem

and The Holograms concert ticket, your very own VIP badge backstage pass, and many more limited concert items! The stage design for tonight's show is out of this world, with a doll stand unlike any you have seen before. Watch Jem sing her heart out from the top of this speaker stage that plays the original "Jem" theme song, so feel free to sing along, it's a live show!"

