Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary TBS Wave

The 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi arrives in 2023, and Hasbro is kicking off a new anniversary line of figures. This mainly consists of a rerelease of the film's figures in a new movie-inspired card-back design. Just like The Empire Strike Back, this will be a big line, and Hasbro has given us the first wave of figures during the Star Wars Pulse Con panel. The first wave consists of five figures with a lot of focus on the Battle of Endor, which is expected of the line. Collectors can expect to see Princess Leia, Han Solos, a Biker Scout Trooper, and Wicket as well as another Lando Calrissian Skiff Guard figure.

Each figure features an enlarged 6" card back inspired by their original Kenner release. All the figures are updated with new photo real tech head sculpts and updated soft goods elements like Han's trench coat and Leia's poncho. It is a shame the HasLab The Black Series Rancor failed because that would have been a fun figure to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this legendary film. Star Wars collectors can already pre-order this wave for $24.99 right here, with all of them getting a Sprig 2023 release. There will be plenty of more figures heading our way for this line, so expect plenty of re-releases in 2023, so if you missed a previous launch, then you will have a new card backed chance.

The 40th Annivesary of Return of the Jedi Arrives in 2023 "Star Wars; Return of the Jedi The Black Series 40th Anniversary Figures – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of RETURN OF THE JEDI with figures from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch scale figures of WICKET, PRINCESS LEIA (ENDOR), HAN SOLO (ENDOR), BIKER SCOUT, and LANDO CALRISSIAN (SKIFF GUARD), inspired by their character in the STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI."





"Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figurefeaturing premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. Available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada, and select European markets. Also available at Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, Dorkside Toysand BigBadToyStore."