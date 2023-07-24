Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Hasbro Deploys New Star Wars Holiday Edition Troopers this Winter

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figures at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

Get ready for some more Holiday Edition mischief as Hasbro has announced new Star Wars: The Black Series figures. It seems to be an annual tradition now, with Star Wars figures getting new holiday and Christmas theme decos. Three new soldiers are deploying this winter to keep your Christmas collection safe and sound. Up first is the Snowtrooper, who has a new snowman helmet, festive armor, and a snowball interrogation droid. The Snowtrooper will be followed by a Nutcracker Purge Trooper that is packed with deco and color. He will come with a Mouse Droid pal and will be a necessary figure to overthrow any Sugar Plum Fairy. The final Holiday Edition Star Wars trooper is the Mandalorian Scout, who is donning an all-blue Christmas sweater armor. A fire team of these holiday warriors will be fun to have, and Star Wars fans can expect each of these to release at a different retailer. No pre-order information is known at this time, but fans can snag up some of the new SDCC Star Wars reveals on HasbroPulse.com now.

THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN SCOUT (HOLIDAY EDITION)

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale MANDALORIAN SCOUT (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco, including the Mandalorian Scout's armor in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with an included 6-inch-scale Anzellan figure; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories."

THE BLACK SERIES PURGE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION)

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale PURGE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco, including armor in festive colors, and packaging. The figure comes with an included Mouse Droid toy; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

THE BLACK SERIES SNOWTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION)

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the galaxy with this special 6-inch scale SNOWTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco, including armor in festive colors, and packaging. The figure makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories."

