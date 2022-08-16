Hasbro Gets Sticky and Sweet with Awesome Fortnite Mancake Figure

I am very shocked that Hasbro does not put more effort into promoting their awesome Fortnite figures. I know plenty of collectors that love this line, and besides Snake Eyes, we have received a bunch of new original characters. It is hard to have an original character nowadays as everything is a reboot or sequel. Epic Games continues to drop new characters all the time, and some are amazing, and Hasbro has been dropping some heat with their Victory Royale Series figure line. I think a Fortnite live stream would be fun and not a major one like Star Wars or Marvel Legends, but one to show what's coming and who is already out.

One of those figures that I wish was promoted more is the arrival of the Fortnite Victory Royale Series Mancake Deluxe Pack. This figure popped up on Amazon a while ago, but no official word arrived from Hasbro. This walking, talking Pancake Man is ready to bring something sweet but deadly to the battlefield. He comes with plenty of pancake themed goodies from a slathered pickaxe, syrup, and bag of money. Fortnite's Mancake will also come with swappable syrup eyes, rifles, and two pistols that can be holstered. This is an original figure everyone needs, and he is priced at $38.99 and can be purchased today here.

