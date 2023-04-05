Hasbro Goes Prehistoric with New Core Class Transformers Dinobots New Transformers Legacy Evolution figures have arrived from Hasbro as the war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on

The Transformers Core Class dishes out some bite-size heroes in villains that pack quite the punch. One of my personal favorites has been the arrival of the Dinobots, giving collects some new pocket-size dino adventures. Well, two more figures are on the way as Swoop and Scarr are joining the fight. Both figures feature dinosaur converting modes with 6 steps for Swoop and 9 steps for Scarr. To make things even more deadly, Hasbro has included combiner mode with these Core Class Dinobots, allowing collectors to build the devastating Volcanicus! Each Dinobot converts into a different part, with Swoop forming the right arm of the Volcanicus, while Swoop converts into the left arm. This will be one mini-collection that Transformers and Dinobots fans will not want to miss, priced at $11.99. Swoop and Scarr are set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Hasbro Digs Up the Dinobots with New Releases

"Transformers Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Dinobots Swoop action figure is inspired by The Transformers animated series. Transformers Dinobots Swoop toy converts from robot to pterodactyl mode in 6 steps. Comes with 2 blaster accessories. Unleash the power of Volcanicus! This Dinobot Swoop figure converts to form the left arm of the Volcanicus combiner (other figures sold separately, subject to availability)."

"Transformers Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Dinobot Scarr action figure is inspired by IDW comics. Transformers Dinobots Scarr toy for 8 year old boys and girls converts from robot to ankylosaurus mode in 9 steps. Comes with a blaster accessory that attaches in both modes. Collect all 6 Transformers: Legacy Evolution Dinobots toys and combine to form the mighty Volcanicus! (Each sold separately, subject to availability). Scan the code on the instructions sheet to reveal character tech specs! Collect other Transformers figures to discover facts and abilities."

