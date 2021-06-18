Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro

Hasbro has revealed that new Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch figures are on the way. Each of these figures will be part of the 6" The Black Series line, with each of them set as a retailer exclusive. Kicking things off first is a new army building trooper as Hasbro reveals their new Clone Trooper 212th Battalion figure. Under the command of Commander Cody and Jedi General Obi-Wan Kenobi, these troopers help take on General Grevious and his droid army in the Battle of Utapau. This figure will be set as a Walgreens exclusive, and he is priced at $22.99 and set to release in Fall 2020.

The fun does not end there as two new figures from The Bad Batch are coming exclusively to Walmart later today (June 18). Captain Rex and Imperial Uniformed Crosshair are joining the line with a great sculpt, accessories, and amazing deism. With the re-release of The Black Series Captain Rex, it is no surprise we are getting another with some extra accessories. Crosshair's new path is an intense part of The Bad Batch, and this is a necessary figure to show off your growing Imperial army. Both figures are set to release today here at 1 PM EST, so be sure to set an alarm and do not pay those scalper fees. Compared to previous Star Wars exclusive releases, Walmart will restock, later on, May the Force Be With You.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE CAPTAIN REX Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $31.49 Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE CAPTAIN REX Figure, inspired by THE BAD BATCH animated series. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CROSSHAIR (IMPERIAL) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CROSSHAIR (IMPERIAL) Figure, inspired by the THE BAD BATCH animated series. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE TROOPER (212TH BATTALION) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE TROOPER (212TH BATTALION) Figure, inspired by THE CLONE WARS animated series. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walgreens."