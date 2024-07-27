Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gamestop, gentle giant ltd, star wars

Exclusive Star Wars: The Old Republic Darth Malgus Statue Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Gentle Giant Ltd. has some brand new limited edition Star Wars statues coming soon

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils an exclusive Darth Malgus statue from Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Depicted with his red lightsaber and iconic respirator mask, Malgus stands on Jedi Temple stairs.

This limited edition GameStop-exclusive statue is available online for $80.

Fans hope to see more Knights of the Old Republic statues and possibly Malgus on the big screen.

Darth Malgus, the fearsome Sith Lord, who first appeared in Star Wars: The Old Republic. He was in a trailer for teh 2011 MMORPG video that was set thousands of years ago in the Star Wars universe. Known for his imposing presence and tactical brilliance, Malgus played a crucial role in the Sith Empire's resurgence. This big bad's most notable act was the sacking of Coruscant, where he led a brutal and devastating assault on the Jedi Temple. Malgus is usually depicted with his respirator mask, which he acquired from injuries that he acquired in battle.

The Knights of the Old Republic mythos is rich and full of untold stories and it is surprising that we have not seen films in this era yet. However, Gentle Giant is here to keep these stories to life, like with their new Star Wars Darth Malgus Gallery statue. His deadly presence is nicely sculpted with a red lightsaber in hand and a flowing black cape and is placed on Jedi Temple stairs. This statue is a GameStop exclusive, but Gentle Giant Premier Guild Members can get theirs online for $80. Hopefully more Knights of the Old Republic statues can continue to arrive, and maybe we will get to see Darth Malgus on the big screen in the future.

Star Wars: The Old Republic Darth Malgus – GameStop Exclusive

"One of the deadliest Sith lords is now the next Gallery Diorama from Gentle Giant LTD! Leveling his red-bladed lightsaber at an opponent, the deadly fighter and Force-wielder stands approximately 10 inches tall and features a removable hood. Made of high-quality PVC, this sculpture is based on Malgus' appearance in the video game Star Wars: The Old Republic. He comes packaged in a full-color window box."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!