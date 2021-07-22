Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Carbonized Black Series Figures

Hasbro is back at it again as they travel to Cloud City once again as they announce new Carbonized Star Wars figures. Carbonized figures are not new to The Black Series, but it has been quite some time since we have seen any new ones. This time we are getting some from The Mandalorian with the Carbonized repaint of three figures. The Scout Trooper, Shoretrooper, and the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Paz Vizsla are all returning once again. All will come in the Star Wars: The Black Series packaging with artwork display on the side. They will all realize with their previous blaster accessories and will definitely shine in any collection.

All three of these Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Carbonized are simple repainted rereleases. Some fans might not like this, but it does give new collectors the ability to get their hands on these figures. The shine does make them stand out quite a bit which will be nice if the army building these. All three of these Star Wars figures will be released as Target Exclusives for $26.49. They are not expected to release until Spring 2022, so keep an eye out for pre-orders dropping during Target Con here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION 6-INCH SCOUT TROOPER Figure – (Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION 6-INCH SCOUT TROOPER Figure, inspired by the live-action series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+. The 6-inch-scale figure is carefully treated with a sleek metallic finish that really stands out in any STAR WARS fan's collection. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at Target."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION 6-INCH SHORETROOPER Figure – (Age 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION 6-INCH SHORETROOPER Figure, inspired by the live-action series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+. The 6-inch-scale figure is carefully treated with a sleek metallic finish that really stands out in any STAR WARS fan's collection. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at Target."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION 6-INCH PAZ VIZSLA Figure – (Age 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $36.99/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION 6-INCH PAZ VIZSLA Figure, inspired by the live-action series THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+. The 6-inch-scale figure is carefully treated with a sleek metallic finish that really stands out in any STAR WARS fan's collection. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at Target."