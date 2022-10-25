ShopDisney Debuts Enchanted Replica Coco Acoustic Guitar

The Spooky Season is upon us, and that means it is the perfect time for movies with ghouls, ghosts, and skeletons. One of may favorite enchanting movies around this time I the hit Disney and Pixar films Coco. The film does take place around the Day of the Dead, but it is exploding with skeletons, impressive music, and definitely some darker elements. Miguel is obviously the star of the show, and every star needs their right hand man and Miguel's is his guitar. Taken right from the tomb of Ernesto de la Cruz, the story of Coco truly begins when the guitar hits Miguel's hand. Fans and collectors can now relive and enjoy the music of Coco once again as Disney debuts its gorgeous replica guitar.

Coming in at 31" long, Miguel's guitar, as seen in Coco, is faithfully recreated and can now be yours. The six string is packed with detail right off the screen featuring that slick white finish with the nicely added sugar skull design. Whether you want to play Un Poco Loco or Remember Me, this guitar will truly bring the music to life by your hand in a glorious fashion. Extra strings and picks are also included to give collectors some extras if any happen to break. The packaging features Miguel on the cover, only helping enhances the presentation for Coco fans. Collectors can snag up this replica guitar right here with shopDisney for $79.99.

"Strum a song to remember always with this Coco-inspired six-string wooden acoustic guitar."

Magic in the details

6-string wooden acoustic guitar

Coco-themed decoration includes sugar skulls

Skull-shaped tuner keys

Guitar picks and extra strings included

Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Coco

The bare necessities

Ages 6+

Plywood / metal / plastic

31" L x 10 3/4" W x 2 3/4" D

Imported