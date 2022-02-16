Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: The Bad Batch Cad Bane Figure

Hasbro reveals their newest Star Wars: The Black Series figure as a new charier from Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrives. Coming out of a climactic scene and who recently made his live action debut, Cad Bane is back with a new figure featuring his newer look. Armored up and ready-to-go Star Wars fans will get a new 6" figure that comes with two blasters that can be holstered and a hat. This Amazon Exclusive figure is loaded with detail and ready to join your Star Wars: The Bad Batch collection. Pre-orders are going in and out right here, and Cad Bane does receive that new action figure price point at a mighty $27.99. Be sure to also check out pre-orders for some of the other Bad Batch The Black Series figures with Echo and Omega, who are ready to join the Clone Force 99 crew once again. Pre-order for them, and the newest wave of Star Wars figures are also live and located here with then found in Targets now and set to release in 2023.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CAD BANE (BRACCA) Figure – STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CAD BANE (BRACCA) figure, inspired by the hit series. This figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. The BLACK SERIES figure is detailed to look like the CAD BANE (BRACCA) character from STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH series and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes: Figure and 3 accessories."