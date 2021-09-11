Hasbro Reveals The Mandalorian Mudhorn Battle Deco 2-Pack Set

The Mandalorian and Grogu are back as Hasbro reveals a new special 2-pack figure is on the way. Coming out of the first season of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, Din is taking o the quest to acquire a Mudhorn Egg. This task is a bigger challenge than he has expected and, in the end, is saved by The Child. Hasbro has revealed that another Grogu and Din 2-Pack is on the way, with both featuring a new muddy deco. Set as another Target exclusive, this Star Wars: The Black Series 2-pack set will feature the first pram accessory for The Child, which will be a must-have piece for any The Mandalorian collector.

This set is technically just a simple repack, which is sad, but from Grogu's Force using face to Din's Mudhorn Battle deco and the included Pram, this set has just enough to keep fans happy. I would have loved to see a Cobb Vanth or the return of Boba Fett figure which I'm surprised we still have no collectible for the second season of this hit Disney+ series. Priced at $36.99, The Black Series figures will release exclusively through Target with a Spring 2022 release date. Pre-orders are not live, but they could be the mystery drop hitting Target's Collector Spot on September 24 right here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Figures – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $36.99/Available: Spring 2022). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Figures inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus.  STAR WARS fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 2 figures and 5 accessories. Available exclusively at Target."

