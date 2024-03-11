Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

New Spider-Man Animated Series Marvel Legends Prowler Revealed

Hasbro is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusives including a new Spider-Man: The Animated Series figure

Article Summary New Marvel Legends Prowler figure based on Spider-Man The Animated Series.

Exclusive to Walmart, available for preorder on March 14 at $24.97.

Action figure boasts premium design with over 20 points of articulation.

Retro-style packaging enhances collectibility for Spider-Man fans.

Many Spider-Man fans might be used to Uncle Aaron being The Prowler, as seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or the Miles Morales comic books. However, The Prowler, was originally a character from Marvel Comics who made his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #78 back in 1969. The Prowler is the alter ego of Hobie Brown, a skilled inventor and talented engineer who becomes a vigilante to take down crime in his neighborhood. He clashes with Spider-Man, but eventually, he ends up becoming an ally to the webhead for their shared interests in fighting against crime. Coming to life from the hit 90s cartoon Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Hasbro has unveiled their latest Retro Cardback Marvel Legends figure featuring Hobie Brown.

Featuring an impressive sculpt from Spider-Man: The Animated Series, The Prowler faithfully comes to life right off the screen. Hobie comes with a masked and unmasked head sculpt along with an extra pair of hands, and he is all packaging in that slick retro packaging. This Marvel Legends Prowler figure will be a Walmart Exclusive and will arrive this week during the latest Walmart Con. The Prowler comes in at $24.97, and pre-orders arrive online at Walmart starting on March 14 at 10 AM EST.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series The Prowler Exclusive

SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: This collectible Marvel figure in 6-inch scale (15 cm) is inspired by the appearance of Marvel's Prowler in Spider-Man: The Animated Series — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: This figure features over 20 points of articulation and cartoon-inspired deco, including new animation-accurate coloring and an updated cape

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Marvel's Prowler action figure comes with a detachable face mask and two alternate hand accessories

RETRO-STYLE PACKAGING: Display the Marvel Universe on your shelf with collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design

A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Legends collectibles to build a Spider-Man 6 inch action figure collection on your shelf

THE CLAWED CROOK: Using a super suit from Kingpin, Hobie Brown became the powerful criminal Prowler — with the caveat that he worked only for Wilson Fisk. Feeling betrayed, Prowler turned to Spider-Man for help

