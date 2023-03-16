Hasbro Secretly Reveals Exclusive Marvel Legends MCU Ronin Figure A new figure has secretly arrived for pre-order today exclusively at Walmart from Hasbro as fans enter the MCU once again with Marvel Legends

Walmart Con is here, dishing a variety of new and exclusive collectibles that can only be found at Walmart. While fans knew some of the releases that were dropping, some of them were held secret. This included a brand new Marvel Studios-inspired Marvel Legends figure right from Avengers: Endgame. Hawkeye takes up the mantel as the Ronin once again with this updated figure rerelease. Featured in flashbacks in Disney+ Hawkeye, Ronin slices and dices his way through the criminal underground again and in style. Ronin comes with swappable heads, swords, a bow, and is nicely detailed, making him a must own figure for Hawkeye fans. Marvel Legends Ronin is priced at $24.99; he is set for a July 2023 release and will be a Walmart exclusive found here.

Ronin Returns to Marvel Legends with New Figure from Hasbro

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figure is detailed to look like the Marvel's Ronin character from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series on Disney+, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and 5 series-inspired accessories, including two sword accessories. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Includes: Figure and 5 accessories."

MARVEL'S RONIN RETURNS TO MARVEL LEGENDS: A lawless, merciless assassin, Ronin brings criminals to justice around the world with a razor-sharp sword and expert fighting skills

MARVEL STUDIOS' HAWKEYE: This Marvel's Ronin action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series on Disney+, and makes a great addition to any Marvel action figure collection

MCU-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Marvel action figure comes with 5 series-inspired accessories, including two sword accessories

PREMIUM DESIGN IN 6-INCH SCALE: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as series-authentic deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

