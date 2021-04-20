Star Wars: The Clone Wars Troopers Hawk and Echo Report For Duty

Star Wars fans are over the moon this afternoon as Hasbro revealed new Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary figures are on the way. Hasbro continues to celebrate the history of the franchise with some truly amazing figures. The Clone Wars figure line is back but in new updated 6" The Black Series format featuring the same packing as their 3.75" counterparts. We have already seen that General Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker are in the line, and now two new Clone Troopers join them. Clone Pilot Hawks and Arc Trooper Echo are reporting for duty!

These are debut characters for the 6" Star Wars The Black Series figure line will be a must-have a treat for any The Clone Wars fans. Arc Trooper Echo will feature a removable helmet, dual pistols, and a long rifle. Hawks features his unique Clone Trooper armor design and will come with his own blaster. Sadly both figures are set to release as Target exclusives and get a $24.99 price tag. However, the Hasbro Pulse Partner Exclusives page might be fans saving grace this time which fans can find here. Both Star Wars The Clone Wars Clone Pilot Hawks and Arc Trooper Echo are set to release in Summer 2021.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH CLONE PILOT HAWK Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Summer 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES, featuring STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS-inspired packaging. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH CLONE PILOT HAWK Figure, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Target."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH ARC TROOPER ECHO Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Summer 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES, featuring STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS-inspired packaging. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH ARC TROOPER ECHO Figure, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 5 accessories. Available exclusively at Target."