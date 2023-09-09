Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Gargoyles, Limited Run Games, NECA

Gargoyles Goliath Gets 3,000 LE Figure with NECA & Limited Run Games

Get your wallets ready as Limited Run Games has announced anew bundle for their upcoming Gargoyles bundle which features an exclusive figure

The Gargoyles own the night once again as their classic video game is back and remastered! A remaster like this usually gets a couple of special releases, and Limited Run Games is here to deliver with a special collector's edition Gargoyles bundle. NECA collectors will not want to wait around for this release as Goliath is back and will be getting a new cel-shaded figure that is limited to only 3,000 pieces! The game will be offered in bundles for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles along with two very retro releases including the return of Sega Genesis cartridges. The Collector's Editon with the NECA Goliath will be $174.99 and will come with the limited edition figure and some other goodies for Gargoyles fans. This will consist of a double-sided poster, steel book game case, VHS tape clamshell, a Goliath pin, certificate of authenticity, and a voice-activated hunger box that features Gargoyles voice actor Keith David when it opens. This is the ultimate Gargoyles collectible and it will be sold from September 8th until October 22nd, and fans can find all the editions here.

We Are Defenders of the Night. We Are GARGOYLES!

"Blast through 1,000 years of gothic adventure with the stone-crushing strength of the legendary Goliath. Challenge armies of Ancient Viking Warriors. Smash relentless hordes of 3D robots in modern day Manhattan. Your Goal – To find and destroy the Evil Eye of Odin before it destroys the world."

KEY FEATURES

Play as Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles: Use stone-crushing strength, scale stone towers and buildings with razor-sharp claws, and glide through the air as you master mid-air attacks and hand-to-hand combat in non-stop action to save the world from destruction.

Immersive Graphics Experience: Seamlessly toggle in real-time between graphics inspired by the animated series and classic 16-bit mode true to the original game.

Authentic Gargoyles Experience: Relive the story of Goliath and the Gargoyles' battle against the evil Eye of Odin with new animations and sound effects inspired by the Gargoyles animated series.

Customize Your Experience: Tailor your gameplay with modern features including instant rewind, wide-screen presentation, and achievements!

Remastered Soundtrack: Experience the original soundtrack, remastered and optimized for a more immersive adventure.

GARGOYLES REMASTERED COLLECTOR'S EDITION INCLUDES:

Physical copy of Gargoyles Remastered for Nintendo Switch

Gargoyles Remastered Hinge-style box that plays voice line from Keith David, the voice of Goliath

Gargoyles Remastered White Retro Plastic VHS Clamshell Case

Gargoyles Remastered VHS Tape Box

Limited Edition NECA Goliath Action Figure (featuring a 16-inch wingspan)

Reversible 18" x 24" Poster

Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Enamel Pin

SteelBook®

