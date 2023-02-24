DC Comics Donna Troy Has No Fear with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Teen Titans are back and have grown up a little since and McFarlane Toys brings the DC Comics team to life with DC Multiverse

Wonder Girl has had a very interesting past over the decades with DC Comics. Some of her more interesting back stories came to light in DC Comics Rebirth reboot. After Wally West returns from being lost in the Speed Force, the Teen Titans returns. These were not the teenage you knew but grown up superheroes coming together once again. One of them was Donna Troy, who is coming to terms with who she now is. McFarlane Toys is brining her to life with a gorgeous 7" DC Multiverse figure. DC Comics Donna Troy comes with a mighty sword, and features her black, white, and gray suit. Pre-orders are starting to arrive at most retailers like here, and she will be necessary to build Beast Boy! Other Titans members will included Nightwing, Raven, and Arsenal, with the whole set arriving in March 2023.

Donna Troy Embraces Her New DC Comics Future

"Donna Troy was a valiant hero in every iteration of Earth's reality. She has fought injustice in the Teen Titans and their adult incarnation, but her origins have radically shifted in every instance. She discovered the horrific answer: She was not an Amazon, a human mystically empowered or even a small girl raised and modified by the Titans of Myth. After the return of original Kid Flash Wally West began unraveling malicious alterations to the timestream, Donna learned that she was not even alive, but a construct of clay animated by magic: An Amazon golem created to destroy Princess Diana if she ever went rogue."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Figure includes pieces that when combined with the rest of the Titans Build-a line will assemble Beast Boy

Donna Troy comes with a sword, Titans Beast Boy build-a figure arms and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

