Hasbro Brings Back Marvel 80th Anniversary Legends Deadpool Figures

Deadpool is back as Hasbro has revealed that some popular reissues are on the way featuring the Merc with a Mouth

The figure sports a classic design, celebrates his debut in New Mutants #98.

Deadpool comes with 6 accessories, including katanas and guns, priced at $25.

Pre-orders are selling quickly, with an August 2024 release alongside the new film.

The first teaser trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has arrived, and it has Marvel fans excited for more Wade action. At long last, the Merc with the Mouth and Wolverine will be on-screen together in probably one of the craziest Marvel Studios films to date. As the popularity of Deadpool returns, Hasbro has surprisingly unveiled that some popular and sold-out Marvel Legends figures are returning. One of these figures is the Marvel Comics 80th Anniversary Marvel Legends Deadpool which is inspired by his first appearance in New Mutants #98 from February 1991.

Featuring an impressive Marvel Legends Retro card pack, the Merc with the Mouth is pouched up and ready for action with an impressive arsenal. This figure sold-out for a reason, and it is nice to see the return of Wade Wilson once again, and he will come with four guns along with a nice metallic deco. Mercenary's and Marvel Comics fans alike will want their hands on this figure this time around, and he is priced at only $25. Pre-orders are selling out fast, but some are still online, with the figure returning in August 2024, and Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive in theaters on July 26.

Marvel 80th Anniversary Legends Series Deadpool

"Hey there, friends! My name is Deadpool – the merc with the mouth! I am, like… a mercenary. I also have a mouth. But like… don't most mercenaries? I like to use mine to spout a constant stream of jokes. And eat chimichangas. Also, I have a healing factor – which I also use to eat chimichangas." – Deadpool."

Includes figure and 6 accessories.

Celebrate the Marvel Universe with this Deadpool 6-inch-scale action figure from the Marvel Legends Series.

Includes a Katana! And another Katana! Swords can be sheathed on figure's back in utility belt. Other weapons accessories include 4 guns.

Classic red and blue character design features the smooth-moved assassin character that first appeared in New Mutants #98, February 1991.

The high quality, realistic, 6-inch Legends Series Deadpool figure features multiple points of articulation and are a great addition to any action figure collection.

Fans can look for many more Marvel Comics 80th Anniversary toys from the Marvel Legends Series! (Sold separately. Subject to availability.)

