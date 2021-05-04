New Star Wars: The Bad Batch Black Series Figures Coming From Hasbro

The Clone Wars are over, and it is time to say goodbye to the Republic and say hello to the first Galactic Empire! The Bad Batch kicks off the long-awaited sequel series of The Clone Wars, and fans are excited to dive into the newest animated series. Taking place after Revenge of the Sith, fans know the new world order is more Empire presence, and that means new figures. Two new The Bad Batch figures were revealed today from Hasbro with an Imperial Clone Shock Trooper and Vice Admiral Rampart. Fans love their army-building figures, and these new Shock Troopers are perfect for building up their own army with a new armor sculpt. Vice Admiral Rampart is a new character, and this makes his figure debut in The Black Series; and with the show just starting, who knows how big of a role he will play. Both figures are set as Walmart exclusives with a $19.99 price tag, and both are set to release here tomorrow, May 5th, at 1 PM EST.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH IMPERIAL CLONE SHOCK TROOPER Figure – (Hasbro/Age 4 years & up/Available: Fall 2021). Detailed to look like the Imperial Clone Shock Trooper character from STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH, this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH IMPERIAL CLONE SHOCK TROOPER Figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart starting at 1pm ET on 5/5/2021."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH VICE ADMIRAL RAMPART Figure – (Hasbro/Age 4 years & up/Available: Fall 2021). Detailed to look like the character from STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH, this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH VICE ADMIRAL RAMPART Figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart starting at 1pm ET on 5/5/2021."