Star Wars The Child Vintage Collection Cardback Showcased by Hasbro

We mentioned earlier about The Mandalorian HasLabs Razor Crest crowdfunding campaign from passing 8,000 backers. It was then revealed that the next unlockable perk will be at 10,000 backers which will be a Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure of The Child. At the time no pictures were revealed besides a glimpse at the character. Well, now Hasbro has fully unveiled the figure from The Child's accessories, design, and the card back. The Child will come with his hovering cradle (the pram) with an attachable part to show it off open and closed. Just like in Star Wars: The Black Series, Baby Yoda will get two accessories with a soup cup and a gear shift knob. It looks like the figure will have the knob permanently stunk in his hand which makes sense due to his size. The card back design is very well done and will be a must-have for hundred if not thousands of Star Wars fans out there.

Hasbro did mention that the hover pram deco, gear shift knob, card back, head, and arm sculpt will all be truly unique to this HasLabs campaign so fans will not want to miss this. I am sure the general public will see another version of The Child in the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection later on. I do wish that the card back would just contain The Child and throw in the pram separate as it pulls away from the design of the who packaging. Besides that, this HasLabs The Mandalorian campaign is super badass and fans of the show will not want to miss out on this. The Razor Crest is priced at $349.99, set to release in Fall 2021, and can be found here. The campaign ends November 9th, 2020 so get your order in before it is too late.

"The hunt is on with the newest Star Wars HasLab campaign! Star Wars The Vintage Collection Razor Crest has reached 8k backers, which means that Unlock #1 is officially a GO! Now onto Unlock #2: an exclusive the Child figure with end-of-season-1 hover pram. Featuring a card back, head and arm sculpt, gear shaft knob, and hover pram deco treatment you can only receive with the HasLab Razor Crest vehicle. We only have until 11:59pm ET on 11/09/2020 to add this unlock."

Bounty Acquired as The Child boards the Razor Crest

"This Vintage Collection Razor Crest is designed to be compatible with all of the Vintage scale figures. To do so, we had to make this thing pretty big. It's going to be 30 inches long (with the main cannons), 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall when it's sitting on the landing gear. That makes this one of the largest Vintage Collection vehicles we've ever made. But it's not just about size with this one. When we decided to create this, we wanted to keep with the principles of The Vintage Collection and make sure there were plenty of highly detailed features that made this as close to screen accurate as we could get for one epic display piece."

The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures

Detachable engines and removeable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap

A weapons locker with included, removeable, show-inspired weapons accessories to make sure your figures are always ready for whatever the galaxy throws at them

A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting

Bounty hunters can make an entrance — or a fast exit — with opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps

Removeable landing gear

Bunk area with space for a figure to hide

"These are just some of the features you can expect in The Vintage Collection Razor Crest. Oh yeah, and we're including a brand-new figure: the Mandalorian himself adorned in his Beskar armor, along with a one-of-a-kind soft-goods cape, so he can be easily placed in the cockpit."