Robosen Announces Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime

Robosen Robotics is back with another auto-converting figure featuring Optimus’s new appearance from Transformers

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is hitting theaters this weekend. The new live-action film is on its way, and this time it is time for some Beast Wars action. A new movie means new collectibles and Robosen Robotics has delivered one of the best ones yet. Robosen has been no stranger to Transformers ever since they debuted their Auto-Converting Optimus Prime figure. This new version of Optimus Prime comes to life right off the screen featuring his appearance from Rise of the Beasts. Peter Cullen also voices this impressive work of art with some impressive hardware that only Optimus could have. Robosen has also revealed that this signature Transformers release will feature exclusive dialog and a stand! Controlled by Bluetooth and for our phone, Optimus Prime comes to life like never before, and pre-orders are live right here.

Optimus Prime Rolls Out Once Again with Robosen

"Robosen Robotics, leading manufacturer of innovative and interactive robots, has announced the launch of its latest Transformers collectible – the Limited Edition Robosen Optimus Prime Rise of the Beasts Signature Robot. Autobots fans old and new have the chance to bring the latest version of the iconic Transformer protagonist to life at home, thanks to Robosen's authentically recreated interactive Optimus Prime – based on the design from the hotly anticipated upcoming film. This model also marks the official launch of Robosen's "Signature Series" of true-to-life and movie-realistic, high-tech, highly detailed collectibles."

"Fans now have the chance to turn their living room into a battle ground straight out of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, commanding the courageous Optimus Prime through intuitive voice and bluetooth app activated features. Showcasing its unwavering commitment to deliver authentic fan experiences, Robosen's creation comes with a huge catalogue of audio lines voiced by Optimus Prime's eternal voice Peter Cullen. With 16 different command words, 40 actions and 130 built-in voice lines, owners will be able to recreate iconic dialogues and iconic actions from the upcoming film."

