Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars Vintage Collection Walmart Exclusives

Revenge of the 5th is upon us, and Hasbro is set to release their newest figures later today. This time we are looking new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection that celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm. Three figures were revealed all featuring classic OrgianL Trilogy Star Wars figures in 3.75" format. Each figure will come in a stylish Kenner-inspired card back but will feature the new 50th Lucasfilm logo at the top left of the packaging. The three figures that were revealed were the Death Star Droid, Return of the Jedi Endor Luke, and the Tusken Raider. Each figure features new details than previous releases, like Luke Skywalker's updated photo-real tech head sculpt.

Most Star Wars May the 4th announcements pre-orders will go live today, May 5th at 1 PM EST only at Walmart here. These Walmart exclusives will not be up for long, so make sure you set your alarms. I am sure plenty of Star Wars fans will find these figures in-store way before ere-orders even ship, so be on the lookout for their supposed Summer 2021 release. May the Force be with you.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH DEATH STAR DROID Figure – (Hasbro/Age 4 years & up/Available: Summer 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH DEATH STAR DROID Figure, inspired by the original trilogy. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart starting at 1pm ET on 5/5/2021."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (ENDOR) Figure – (Hasbro/Age 4 years & up/Available: Summer 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER Figure, inspired by the original trilogy. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart starting at 1pm ET on 5/5/2021."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH TUSKEN RAIDER Figure – (Hasbro/Age 4 years & up/Available: Summer 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH TUSKEN RAIDER Figure, inspired by the original trilogy. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this figure features original Kenner branding and can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart starting at 1pm ET on 5/5/2021."