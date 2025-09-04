Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged:

Hasbro Unleashes the Fury of Marvel Comics Super-Skrull for NYCC

Step into the world of Marvel Comics with Hasbro once more as they debut their latest Legends exclusive with the Super Skrull

Article Summary Hasbro reveals an exclusive Marvel Legends Super-Skrull figure for NYCC 2025 collectors and fans.

Super-Skrull Kl’rt wields the combined powers of the Fantastic Four in this highly detailed 6-inch figure.

Features include translucent Human Torch legs, three head sculpts, swappable arms, and multiple accessories.

Available at NYCC and MCM London, with limited quantities on Hasbro Pulse after the conventions.

The Super-Skrull made his first appearance in Fantastic Four #18, published by Marvel Comics in September 1963. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, the character was introduced as a powerful villain who was sent by the Skrull Empire to defeat the Fantastic Four. Known by his real name, Kl'rt, this Super-Skrull was genetically enhanced to possess all the powers of the Fantastic Four. This included Mr. Fantastic's elasticity, the Human Torch's flames, the Invisible Woman's invisibility and force fields, and the Thing's super strength and durability. This made him a truly fierce Marvel Comics villain to come across, and now he is back with a brand new Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro.

Releasing for New York Comic Con 2025, Super-Skrull is bringing the heat to your Marvel Comics collection. Kl'rt is featured on new Marvel Trading Card-themed packaging similar to last year's NYCC Death's Head figure. Fans have seen Marvel Legends Super-Skrull figures before, but this version comes with new Human Torch-inspired translucent legs, swappable arms, and a three-head sculpts. The power of the Fantastic Four is in the palm of your hands in Fall 2025, as Super-Skrull will be available exclusively on-site at the Hasbro Booth for New York Comic Con and MCM London. Limited quantities will be available to purchase on Hasbro Pulse after the conventions. Excelsior!

Marvel Legends: Fantastic Four Villain – Super Skrull

"The Super-Skrull is a sinister shape-shifter who can mimic the abilities of the Fantastic Four – the strength of the Thing, the Invisible Woman's invisibility, the flame of the Human Torch, and Mr. Fantastic's elasticity. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Super-Skrull figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the shape-shifting alien warrior character from Marvel's Fantastic Four comics. The Super-Skrull action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, 2 alternate heads, flame effect, and 2 alternate arms – one replicating Mr. Fantastic's stretching power; one replicating The Thing's rocky exterior."

