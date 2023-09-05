Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, disney Iron Man, iron man, marvel

Disney Proves that Tony Stark Has a Heart with New Iron Man Replica

Disney is back with some delightful and marvelous new replicas from the MCU including the Arc Reactor from Iron Man Mark I

ShopDisney has unveiled a brand new and stunning replica from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Mark 1 Arc Reactor from Iron Man (2008). This meticulously crafted piece has truly captured the legacy that Tony Stark has built from his very first suit and in a cave. The Iron Man Mark 1 Arc Reactor replica faithfully shows Marvel fans that this is "Proof that Tony Stark has a heart." A lot of intricate detail was put into this piece, and it has its own stand. Collectors can detach the Iron Man Arc Reactor from the stand, which can come apart and has light-up functionality. Disney took this collectible to even better heights by giving it its own Stark Industries packaging. This is undoubtably an item that true fans will need in their collection that literally captures the spirit of MCU Iron Man. Disney has the Mark 1 Arc Reactor priced at $99.99 and can be found for purchase now and right here.

The Legacy of Iron Man Lives On with Mark 1 Arc Reactor Replica

"In case you were ever in doubt, now there's "Proof that Tony Stark has a heart." This finely detailed Mark 1 Arc Reactor includes light effects, display stand and a magnetic plate so you can attach it to the front of whatever you're wearing. Packaged in a specially designed Stark Industries box, this Marvel collectible will light up more than the faces of Iron Man fans."

Magic in the details

Includes light-up Mark 1 Arc Reactor, light-up display stand with clear acrylic case, magnetic plate, and USB-C cable

Arc Reactor detaches from stand

Light-up Arc Reactor has On/Off switch on back*

Align notch on Arc Reactor to set in stand

Stand features round silvertone surround with "Proof that Tony Stark has a heart" debossed around outside

Hinged stand allows Arc Reactor to be angled

Plug base into power source using included USB to miniUSB cable

When plugged in, both the Arc Reactor and rear of stand light up

Base includes On/Off switch

Detachable round magnetic plate set into underside of base

Place magnetic plate on back of clothing and then attach magnetic Arc Reactor to front

Mark 1 Arc Reactor comes in special Stark Industries packaging

Base includes clear acrylic protective case

*Please note: Arc Reactor will light up when detached from stand

