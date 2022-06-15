Hasbro Unveiled New Marvel's Spider-Man Mr. Negative 2-Pack Set

Hasbro has unveiled a new Marvel Legends 2-pack figure set from the popular PlayStation exclusive game, Marvel's Spider-Man. Spidey better watch out as Mr. Negative is getting a figure debut featuring his appearance right from the game. An Inner Demon will also be included adding some more muscle to Mr. Negatives' operation. This Gamerverse set is just laced with goodies with over 15 accessories inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man. Some of the accessories include swappable masks for the Inner Demon as well as plenty of weapons with guns, smoking effects, Negative effects, and much more. The Inner Demon is a perfect army builder figure, and with all of these Marvel Legends accessories, I would expect these to fly off the shelves. Hasbro has announced that this set is a GameStop exclusive release and is priced at $49.99. Pre-orders are live here, and the set is expected to release in January 2023.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL GAMERVERSE INNER DEMON AND MR. NEGATIVE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: January 2023). The Inner Demons are mysterious enemies that serve Martin Li, aka Mr. Negative, the driving force behind a sinister plan that may destroy New York City! Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy these 6-inch-scale Inner Demon and Mr. Negative figures inspired by the Marvel's Spider-Man video game. This 6-inch Legends Series Spider-Man figure 2-pack features extensive articulation, offering dynamic poseability with other Marvel Legends figures, and 15 detachable accessories inspired by the Marvel's Spider-Man video game."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel Gamerverse figures with video game-inspired characters to collect. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) The Marvel Legends Series Marvel Gamerverse Inner Demon and Mr. Negative 2-pack is available to pre-order exclusively at GameStop."