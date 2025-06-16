Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Barriss Offee Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveiled their newest set of Star Wars collectibles from around Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars: The Black Series Barriss Offee figure inspired by The Clone Wars.

Barriss Offee features fabric attire, a plastic hood, and her signature blue lightsaber accessory.

Pre-orders start June 16, 2025, at 1 PM EST for $24.99 exclusively via Hasbro Pulse and select fan retailers.

Collect this 6-inch figure with premium deco and articulation to relive epic Star Wars saga moments.

Barriss Offee began her journey as a devoted Jedi Padawan, trained under Luminara Unduli and seen in Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars. She is a skilled healer and a fierce fighter, and at one point was loyal to the Jedi Order. However, the horrors of war led her down a darker path, turning against the Jedi by bombing the Jedi Temple. She would go on to frame her friend Ahsoka Tano for the act, leading to her leaving the Order and creating doubt between Anakin Skywalker and the Council.

Barriss Offee is now returning to Hasbro with a new Star Wars: The Black Series release capturing her appearance from The Clone Wars. She will feature both plastic and fabric elements, like fabric attire and a cloak, but with a plastic hood for more stability. Hasbro did include her signature blue lightsaber as well, and she will be a Fan Channel exclusive like Hasbro Pulse. Pre-orders arrive today, June 16, 2025, at 1 PM EST for $24.99. Be sure to watch Barriss Offee's story unfold after The Clone Wars with Star Wars: Tales of the Empire on Disney+ now.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Barriss Offee

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on June 16 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and Fan Channel retailers; Available Fall 2025). STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This Barriss Offee figure is inspired by the second film in the prequel trilogy."

"STAR WARS fans can display this 6-inch-scale figure including premium design and deco, plus multiple articulation points — in their collections. Comes with 1 accessory for dynamic posing on fan shelves. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-inch action figures to recreate your favorite scenes — or imagine your own (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

