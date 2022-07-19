Sideshow Unveils Star Wars: The Clones Wars Ahsoka Tano 1/6 Figure

Sideshow Collectibles is continuing to keep its promise and give us more Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectibles. Their 1/6 scale animated line continues as Ahsoka Tano joins Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. Snips comes in at 10" tall, and she features her newest costume design from the final time as Anakin's Padawan. Sideshow made sure to keep The Clone Wars animated style alive with this figure with a nicely sculpted head sculpt. Ahoska will come with both of her green lightsabers with extended as well as just the hilts. She will also feature some swappable hands, a Captain Rex hologram, and a finely tailored outfit. This figure will be perfect to showcase with Sideshow Collectibles other 1/6 scale animated Star Wars figures. Pre-orders are already live for Ahsoka Tano right here at $260, and she is expected to release in July 2023.

"The Ahsoka Tano Sixth Scale Figure captures the Padawan™ learner's distinct design from the fan-favorite animated series The Clone Wars, as she follows the path of the Jedi™ under the tutelage of Anakin Skywalker™. This articulated figure features a stylized headsculpt with her signature blue and white striped montrals™ and lekku™. Her carefully tailored fabric costume consists of a maroon bodysuit, dark gray leggings, and a belt with hooks for her lightsaber hilts. Ahsoka Tano additionally has seamless joints in her unique orange complexion, and sculpted arm guards and boots complete her look."

"The Ahsoka Tano Sixth Scale Figure includes a variety of stylized hands and swap-out accessories to give collectors a wide range of display options for the Togruta™ Force-wielder. Ahsoka Tano comes with four pairs of hands including a pair of fists, a pair of grip hands, a pair of neutral open hands, and a pair of gesture hands for numerous pose configurations. In addition, she comes with her signature dual lightsabers, two bladeless hilts, and a holoprojector accessory with a sculpted Captain Rex™ hologram for communicating with the loyal clone trooper™.