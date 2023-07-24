Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Star Wars: Ahsoka General Hera Syndulla Black Series

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figures at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

Star Wars: Ahsoka seems to be covering a lot of ground inside a galaxy far, far away. Not only is the series taking place in the Mandoverse, but we are covering the post Return of the Jedi and essential Star Wars: Rebels Season 6. Ahsoka is going to need the help of the Ghost Crew once again as they make sure Grand Admiral Thrawn does not return. This entire cast has been updated to live-action, and Hasbro is also giving some brand new The Black Series figures to celebrate. One of which is General Hera Syndulla, who will be making her first live-action debut in Ahsoka.

Her new figure will feature a new updated look for the series, with a blaster and a new jacket, making it a nice new addition for Rebels fans to own. It will be interesting to see this series play out, and hopefully, it does reunite the Ghost Crew once again for some new adventures. Collectors will be able to pick up General Hera Syndulla for $24.99, and she will be released in Fall 2023. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors can find plenty of new SDCC 2023 reveals up on HasbroPulse.com right now.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: AHSOKA."

"Set after the fall of the Empire, AHSOKA follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!