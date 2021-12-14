Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Bo-Katan Kryze Premium Electronic Helmet

A new Star Wars replica is on the horizon as Hasbro continues the reveals for the weekly Bring Home the Bounty event. This time, the iconic helmet from Bo-Katan Kryze comes to life with a new Premium Electronic helmet. Like most helmets from The Black Series, it is one size fits all with adjustable straps on the inside for an even snugger fit. Bo-Katan is a fan-favorite character from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, and Rebels, and this helmet is a perfect collectible for fans. Similar to Boba Fett's helmet replica, this will have an LED HUD when the rangefinder is down, with added lights for even more effect. Incredible amounts of detail were put into this piece, and Bo-Katan fans will have a blast adding it to their Mandalorian collection. The Star War: The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze helmet is priced at $124.99 and is set to release in Fall 2022. Pre-orders for this beautiful replica will go up tomorrow at 1 PM EST on a variety of online retailers like here. May the Force Be with You.

