Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Card Back Designs For Maul and Ahsoka

Hasbro has updated fans with a look at the new card back designs for two of their upcoming Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. A while back, Hasbro reveals that Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul would be getting new 3.75" figures that feature their designs from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. More specifically, they outfit designs from the final season with the Siege of Mandalore. When originally reveals, no card back design was revealed, and today, that changes with a closer look at their packaging.

Both figures will seemingly get some interesting artwork featuring both real and animated designs of the characters. This will be great for in-box collectors, and pre-orders are still up here and here, with then set for a July 2021 release. People have been wanting new Vintage Collection figures for Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano, and Hasbro has delivered. Be sure to not miss out o adding these amazing figures to your growing Star Wars collection. Check out the two figures up-close below with descriptions and pictures; May the Force Be With You.

"It's time for even more revenge with the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Darth Maul (Mandalore) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure! In The Clone Wars, Darth Maul conquers the galaxy of organized crime and rules over a number of organizations – and takes Mandalore's Darksaber for his own! Darth Maul orchestrated the siege of Mandalore as a means to draw Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi to him with plans to kill Skywalker, depriving Darth Sidious of his new apprentice."

"Former Padawan, lightsaber user, and Sith hunter! This amazing Star Wars The Vintage Collection Ahsoka Tano (Mandalore) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure brings the ex-Jedi from The Clone Wars' thrilling finale but in plastic. On Mandalore, Ahsoka Tano faced Darth Maul, clashing Lightsabers in the throne room of the capital city. Ultimately, she was able to turn his own weapon against him. If you're not already planning on buying at least two of her, we don't even know what to tell you. Retro packaging and a fantastic design make this a must-have."