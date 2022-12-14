Hasbro Unveils Star Wars: Republic Commando RC-1262 Scorch Figure

War rages on, and deadly situations need the best of the best, and that is where Star Wars: Republic Commandos come in. Delta Squad is an elite set of clone commandos who will cross the line to get the job done. Hasbro has been slowly giving Star Wars fans each member of the team as part of The Black Series Gaming Greats line. The final member of the Republic Commando team has finally arrived as Commando Scorch brings the heat! This explosive expert is ready to fry some flankers and bugs with an impressive new release.

Coming to life right off the video game, Commando Scorch is faithfully recreated and will complete any fan's set. Everything about this figure is great, but the biggest letdown is Hasbro chose not to give him a windowed box. Scorch marks the last Star Wars: Republic Commando and will be the odd man out with this windowless packaging. You would at least hope Hasbro would allow this one to slide past their greener tomorrow protocol just to finish off the team. Commando Scorch will be a GameStop Exclusive; he is priced at a mighty $27.99 and set for a Spring 2023 release. Pre-orders are set to go live today right here, starting at 1 PM EST.

Bring the Heat to Geonosis with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS RC-1262 (SCORCH) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Spring 2023). RC-1262, nicknamed Scorch, is an elite clone commando who serves under the Galactic Republic's clone army as part of the Delta Squad, a squad of Republic Commandos created to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy. Scorch acts as Delta Squad's explosive's expert and is quick with a joke even when combat is at its hottest."

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale RC-1262 (SCORCH) figure, inspired by the Star Wars: Republic Commando video game. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order 12/14 at 1pm ET exclusively at GameStop. Visit starwars.com for more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals!"