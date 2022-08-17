Hasbro Unveils the Star Wars Darth Revan Lightsaber is Coming Back

If you are a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic fan then you are in for a surprise from Hasbro. It is not often Hasbro unleashes collectibles from the past, hell, fans are still waiting for The Black Series Captain Rex figure to arrive. However, it does look like a fan-favorite Star Wars Force FX lightsaber is making a return to shelves in Spring 2023. The villain turned hero, Darth Revan is back once again as his very popular and spectacular lightsaber makes a return. This lightsaber is not that very old as it was on shelves in 2020, but has been off the market for quite some time.

This Star Wars lightsaber is loaded with cool features like its ability to switch between purple and red colors! The Kyber crystal can also be removed along with the blade, which has features of its own like ignition effects, deflection effects, and the wall cutting lights and sound. If you missed the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Darth Revan lightsaber release, then be sure to get it this time. The Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX saber is priced at $278.99, set for a Spring 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH REVAN FORCE FX ELITE ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $278.99/Available: Spring 2023). In Star Wars lore, Darth Revan's journey from Sith to Jedi is evidenced by the color of his Lightsaber blade – as a Sith Lord, he wields the familiar red-bladed Lightsaber, but as a redeemed Jedi Knight he brandishes a Lightsaber with a purple blade. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with this premium DARTH REVAN FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER."

"This premium Lightsaber features design and deco based on Darth Revan's iconic Lightsaber featured in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game. With advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the DARTH REVAN FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet! Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate the sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflection effect, wall-cutting effect, and purple-to-red-color-changing blade effect! Fans and collectors can proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade, and show off the included removable kyber crystal."